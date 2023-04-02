MSP: EMS driver, Oak Park woman killed after passing car lost control, striking them on I-75

DETROIT – An investigation is underway after a man from Macomb County lost control of his car and crashed into an EMS driver and a driver involved in a different crash, killing both of them.

Michigan State Police reported that the fatal incident happened at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday on I-75 near Caniff Road.

According to officials, an EMS driver was helping a 36-year-old Oak Park woman as she was involved in a one-car crash.

While the EMS driver, 38, was in the middle of helping the woman, a vehicle that a 58-year-old man from Washington was driving spun out and hit both the Oak Park woman and the EMS worker. Officials say that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the EMS driver was transported to a Metro Detroit hospital and pronounced dead there.

“If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights on, slow down 10 mph below the speed limit and move over,” stated Public Information Officer Mike Shaw. “It really is that simple. Our prayers go out to both families dealing with this tragedy.”

The fatal crashes are under investigation. When more information is available, this story will be updated.