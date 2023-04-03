Michigan native serving on front lines of war in Ukraine, telling stories through photography

DETROIT – A Michigan native has been on the front lines of the war in Ukraine and has captured the ruin and resilience on film.

The Downriver and Detroit native first fell in love with Ukraine more than a decade ago. As an urban explorer, the toxic city of Chernobyl piqued his interest.

“I just get there and fall in love with the capital, Kyiv, and I go there and I’m like ‘oh my god, there’s so much that I can photograph,’ like, ‘I have to come back,’” Andre said.

And he would, time after time. He went to the front lines in 2017 and was there the day Russia invaded. He says he was awoken by explosions in the newly war-torn city.

“I just wandered the city trying to find food, and, I didn’t eat for three or four days, but I just tried to help or do whatever I could,” Andre said.

As a U.S. Air Force veteran, he decided to enlist in the Ukrainian Army, serving as a press officer working with journalists to tell the stories of the Ukrainian fight and capturing all of it on his own camera.

“I just show up. I just show up, okay, this is how things are, ‘snap,’” Andre said.

Capturing images of rockets fired at night, of the aftermath of a battle and the people who volunteered to fight.

“People in their 60s, 18-year-olds, some that snuck in that are probably 16 or 17, just everyone,” Andre said. “And they’re fighting for what they believe in. Fighting for their home.”

After more than 400 days of holding back Russian forces, interest in the war in Ukraine has dwindled in the U.S., but Andre is hoping his images will help reignite support at home and overseas.

“They’re fighting for their freedom, their right to exist, their right to live a peaceful life,” he said. “I think everyone in the world deserves that.”

Andre is set to head back to Ukraine on Friday, April 7, just as there’s expected to be more fighting as winter turns to spring.