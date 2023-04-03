Michigan State’s Union building reopens after closing due to campus shootings

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 20: Michigan State University students visit a memorial at Berkey Hall on the day they return to classes for the first time since the February 13 mass shooting there on February 20, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. The gunman shot 8 students on the campus of MSU, killing 3 of them, one of them at Berkey Hall. Approximately 50,000 students are enrolled at Michigan State. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State University student Union, one of two buildings involved in February’s deadly on-campus shootings, is partially reopening Monday after being closed for weeks.

The university announced last week that parts of the MSU Union would reopen on April 3, as the building serves as an “important resource for students and the community alike.” Social spaces in the building like the lounges on the first floor, the computer labs and the Sparty convenience store are open as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Other parts of the building, such as the food court, are not resuming operations Monday. It is unclear when or if the food court will be up and running again.

Less than two months ago, a student was shot and killed inside the MSU Union when a 43-year-old gunman opened fire on campus. Two other students were killed and five more were hurt when the shooter fired into a classroom inside Berkey Hall, which is near the Union.

Both buildings involved in the shootings have been closed since Feb. 13, and any classes scheduled inside them have been relocated for the remainder of the semester. It’s unclear if courses will be held in the Union in the fall, but officials have declared that no classes or events will be scheduled at Berkey Hall for the fall 2023 semester.

The Union, however, is more than just an academic building; it’s a popular campus location for student events and studying all days of the week.

“The MSU Union has supported nearly 100 years of Spartans and will continue to serve as the living room of our campus, a place for gathering, studying, and growing together as a community,” a university statement read last week.

Students returning to the Union on Monday will have access to therapy dogs and mental health workers who will be present in the building. The Union will also have memorials and tributes on display in the Lake Huron Room on the third floor.

“The MSU Union team looks forward to welcoming those who are ready to use the space once more, knowing that for some, more time may be needed and for others, feelings might shift once on site,” officials said. “It is OK to step away or delay returning if it doesn’t feel right to you.”

New security measures have been implemented at the school in the wake of the mass shooting. Key cards are now required to access buildings during certain hours, and some buildings close overnight.

Students resumed classes, many still on campus, one week after the shooting -- though instructors can make accommodations for students who aren’t ready to return to campus.

