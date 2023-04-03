60º

Southfield police looking for boy last seen during custody exchange last month

Gailliard was last seen on March 27

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Channing Gailliard (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are searching for a Southfield boy who was last seen during a custody exchange.

Southfield officials say that Channing Gailliard was last seen by his mother on March 27 at the Southfield police station during a custody exchange with a relative of the boy’s father. According to officials, Gailliard’s mother arrived at Southfield Police Department to pick up her 8-year-old on April 1, but the father’s relatives never showed up with her son.

Officials say that the child is still with the father’s relatives and not in any danger. The 8-year-old was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a black coat.

DetailsChanning Gailliard
Age8
Height4′9″
Weight58
EyesBrown
HairCurly blonde

Anyone with any information about Gailliard is asked to call Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

