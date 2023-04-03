47º

Local News

Woman’s body found naked in field on Detroit’s west side

Cause of death unknown for unidentified woman

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

DETROIT – An unidentified woman’s body was found nude in a Detroit field over the weekend.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, a woman’s dead body was discovered in a field on Whitney Street, near the area of Linwood Street and West Grand Boulevard. The woman’s body was found naked, police said.

The identity of the deceased woman is currently unknown.

Detroit police are also unsure how the woman died -- though they said they are treating the investigation as a homicide. The medical examiner’s office is working to determine a cause of death.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 313-596-2260.

Some footage from the scene can be seen in the video player up above.

