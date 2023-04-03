Woman’s body found naked in field on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – An unidentified woman’s body was found nude in a Detroit field over the weekend.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, a woman’s dead body was discovered in a field on Whitney Street, near the area of Linwood Street and West Grand Boulevard. The woman’s body was found naked, police said.

The identity of the deceased woman is currently unknown.

Detroit police are also unsure how the woman died -- though they said they are treating the investigation as a homicide. The medical examiner’s office is working to determine a cause of death.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 313-596-2260.

