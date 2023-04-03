Women to Work: Free program aims to help Metro Detroit women re-enter workforce

Gesher Human Services is offering a free workshop that helps women who have been out of the workforce learn about the tools they need to maximize their work environment.

Numbers from the Department of Labor indicate more than a million women who left the workplace during the pandemic have not returned nearly two years later. Many experts say the time is right, especially for women, to return to work outside of the home.

Gesher Human Services in Southfield, formally JVS Human Services, is offering its “Women to Work” program to help those returning to the workforce optimize their assets.

For more information or to register for Women to Work, contact Women to Work Coordinator and Employment Specialist Judy Richmond at 248-233-4232 or email her at jrichmond@geshermi.org.

