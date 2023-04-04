25-year-old man stabs Wayne County deputy after being shot by officials in Ferndale

Ferndale police at the scene of an April 4, 2023, shooting.

FERNDALE, Mich. – A 25-year-old man stabbed a Wayne County deputy after being shot by officials in Ferndale, according to authorities.

UPDATE: Man facing 4 felony charges

Ferndale police officers said they were called at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday (April 4) to a home in the 700 block of East Webster Street. Wayne County deputies were at the home trying to arrest a 25-year-old Ferndale man, police said.

The man was armed with a knife, causing deputies to fire shots, according to officials. The man stabbed a deputy in the leg after shots were fired.

The man was struck by gunfire. Deputies said they treated his injuries and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition.

The deputy who was stabbed in the leg is currently stable. A second deputy is being treated for a hand injury.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting.