25-year-old man who stabbed deputy after being shot by officials in Ferndale facing 4 felonies

Ferndale police at the scene of an April 4, 2023, shooting.

FERNDALE, Mich. – A 25-year-old man who stabbed a Wayne County deputy after being shot by officials in Ferndale is facing four felony charges, according to authorities.

Ferndale police officers said they were called at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday (April 4) to a home in the 700 block of East Webster Street.

Wayne County deputies were at the home trying to arrest Andrew Harvey, 25, of Ferndale, they said.

Harvey was armed with a knife, causing deputies to fire shots, according to officials. He stabbed a deputy in the leg after shots were fired.

Harvey was struck by gunfire. Deputies said they treated his injuries and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was in critical condition but is now stable.

The deputy who was stabbed in the leg is currently stable. A second deputy is being treated for a hand injury.

The case was presented to Oakland County prosecutors, who charged Harvey with two counts of resisting and obstructing causing injury, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The assault with intent to do great bodily harm charge is a 10-year felony, and the other charges are each four-year felonies.

Harvey was arraigned Friday at 43rd District Court and given a $250,000 bond, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 17.