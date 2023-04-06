There are 300 commercial buildings in Detroit on the city’s demolition list

DETROIT – Detroit is working to demolish dangerous buildings in the city and there is a long list.

The abandoned buildings are dangerous for people who try to enter and an eyesore for residents.

The old YMCA on East Jefferson Avenue is on the list. It has been vacant for a long time and it does not have a roof. The city said it needs to be demolished.

There’s also an old school on the city’s west side that could be dangerous for people who try to enter.

The abandoned school was added to the city’s emergency demolition list after two people were found dead inside the building on April 1, 2023. The cause of death for both people is believed to be drug overdoses.

Earlier this week there was a massive fire at a vacant commercial building in Detroit. There are 300 commercial buildings on the city’s demolition list.