The family of a woman found dead in a field spoke out Friday night as the man charged with her murder was also charged with the murder of three other people in Metro Detroit.

Jonathan Welch was out on bond when prosecutors say he broke into his mother’s home, killing his girlfriend, mother, and step-father.

The new charge dates back to June 2022.

