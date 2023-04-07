Northville woman had $1 million Powerball ticket for 6 weeks before realizing she’d won

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville woman had a Powerball ticket for six weeks before realizing she’d won $1 million.

Eileen Wickett, 60, of Northville, bought a Powerball ticket online through the Michigan Lottery and matched the five white balls from the Feb. 6 drawing: 05-11-22-23-69.

“I always play the same sets of numbers, and I use the subscription feature so that I don’t miss a drawing,” Wickett said. “I saw an email from the lottery informing me I’d won a prize, but it didn’t say how much I’d won, so I assumed it was a few dollars.

“Since I have a subscription and my tickets are automatically purchased, I didn’t log onto my account for awhile. It wasn’t until six weeks after I’d won that I logged into my account and saw a $1 million prize pending. It was such an awesome feeling. I called my kids right away to tell them the good news.”

Wickett visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed her prize. She said she plans to pay for home improvements, take a vacation, and share money with her family.