Search continues for missing 16-year-old Lapeer County boy who left home on mountain bike

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who left his Lapeer County home on a mountain bike earlier this week.

Nathan John Baughman, 16, of Dryden Township, left his home in the early hours of the morning Monday (April 3). He wrote a note telling his parents he was running away and asked them not to look for him, according to police.

Baughman left the home on a black Schwinn mountain bike with green decals. He’s believed to be wearing an olive/green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black Under Armor running shoes.

Officials said Baughman left his home heading south, but his overall direction of travel is unknown. His mother lives in Pontiac, his father and stepmother live in Dryden Township, and he also has family members in the Waterford Township area.

“According to his parents, Nathan is autistic, but highly intelligent,” a release from Dryden Township police says. “He may publicly shy away from people, if approached.”

Officials from Dryden Township, Metamora Township, Lapeer Township, Michigan State Police, and the Lapeer County Search and Rescue Team searched the area, but didn’t find Baughman.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has sandy blonde or brown hair and blue braces.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dryden Township Police Department at 810-796-2271 or Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292.