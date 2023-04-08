Police: No active shooter, no injuries found at Great Lakes Crossing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – There was a report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills on Saturday, but police say there has been no confirmed shooter.

UPDATE: Here’s what we know about Great Lakes Crossing false active shooter situation

According to the Auburn Hills Police Department, there was a report of an active shooter inside the Great Lakes Crossing Outlet on Saturday evening.

Police say there has been no confirmed shooter and no one is injured.

Officers responded to the scene and have been working to clear the mall.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.