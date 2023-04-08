45º

Police: No active shooter, no injuries found at Great Lakes Crossing

Officers responded after reports of shooter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Auburn Hills, Oakland County

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – There was a report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills on Saturday, but police say there has been no confirmed shooter.

According to the Auburn Hills Police Department, there was a report of an active shooter inside the Great Lakes Crossing Outlet on Saturday evening.

Police say there has been no confirmed shooter and no one is injured.

Officers responded to the scene and have been working to clear the mall.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of 2022. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

