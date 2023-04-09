42º

Police looking for Detroit teenager who was last seen leaving his home in March

Linnear was last seen on March 24

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tayshaun Linnear (Dearborn Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing Detroit teenager who was last seen in March.

Detroit officials say that Tayshaun Linnear was last seen on March 24 at 7 p.m. when he left his home on the 8000 block of Warwick Street near Tireman Avenue.

Officials say that Linnear, 16, was last seen wearing a green winter coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

DetailsTayshaun Linnear
Age16
Height5′8″
Weight135
EyesBrown
HairBlack

Anyone with any information about Linnear is asked to call Detroit police’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

