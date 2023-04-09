Police looking for Detroit teenager who was last seen leaving his home in March

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing Detroit teenager who was last seen in March.
Detroit officials say that Tayshaun Linnear was last seen on March 24 at 7 p.m. when he left his home on the 8000 block of Warwick Street near Tireman Avenue.
Officials say that Linnear, 16, was last seen wearing a green winter coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.
|Details
|Tayshaun Linnear
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′8″
|Weight
|135
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Black
Anyone with any information about Linnear is asked to call Detroit police’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.
