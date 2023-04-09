Police looking for Detroit teenager who was last seen leaving his home in March

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing Detroit teenager who was last seen in March.

Detroit officials say that Tayshaun Linnear was last seen on March 24 at 7 p.m. when he left his home on the 8000 block of Warwick Street near Tireman Avenue.

Officials say that Linnear, 16, was last seen wearing a green winter coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Details Tayshaun Linnear Age 16 Height 5′8″ Weight 135 Eyes Brown Hair Black

Anyone with any information about Linnear is asked to call Detroit police’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

