Great Lakes Crossing investigation: Police seek those responsible for falsely yelling ‘shots fired’

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Police are searching for the individuals who falsely declared “shots fired” at Great Lakes Crossing on Saturday, causing panic, in addition to two girls involved in a fight before the chaos.

Police announced Monday, April 10, that they are actively looking for the person or persons responsible for the chaos that ensued at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets over the weekend after a fight broke out and someone yelled “shots fired.” Auburn Hills police were responding to a report of some kind of theft at the mall’s food court on April 8 when the fight occurred.

The responding officers intervened in the fight and attempted to separate the individuals, who have been identified only as minor girls. In order to take them into custody, an officer reportedly had to deploy their taser.

The girls were placed in handcuffs, but they fled the scene and haven’t been located since.

When officers were attempting to take the girls into custody, at least one person yelled “shots fired,” causing panic in the food court. Several 911 calls were made and social media posts were circulating, falsely stating that there was an active shooter inside the mall, police said.

The officers on the scene attempted to control the situation, but were overwhelmed by the large crowd running and ducking for cover, police said.

According to police, the mall was searched and it was confirmed that no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Investigators are now working to locate the two girls involved in the initial fight, though they are not believed to be responsible for yelling “shots fired.” Police say they are also working with mall security to collect and examine surveillance video to identify the person or persons responsible for starting the panic by yelling “shots fired.”

Depending on the person’s intent, yelling “shots fired” could result in criminal charges, officials said.

The Auburn Hills Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the situation or has any information about the two handcuffed girls to call them at 248-370-9444.

