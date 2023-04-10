66º

Roseville police: Shooter in custody after man dies from gunshot wound at Victory Inn

Shooting occurred after confrontation escalated

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 28-year-old man is in custody after shooting and killing a man at the Victory Inn in Roseville on Sunday.

According to the Roseville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Victory Inn on Little Mack Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene, officials say they found a 30-year-old man from Marysville who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the shooter, a 28-year-old Clinton Township man, became involved in what police are calling a domestic disturbance between the Marysville man and a woman.

The 28-year-old and the 30-year-old then got into a confrontation that led to the Marysville man being shot in the chest one time.

The Clinton Township man contacted authorities immediately after the shooting and the weapon used was recovered from him.

Police say the 28-year-old was taken into custody and was cooperative with responding officers.

An investigation into the shooting continues and officials say the investigators expect to present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor soon.

