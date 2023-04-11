Lawsuit filed against Wayne County Morgue; families say death classifications are being changed

DETROIT – A Wayne County morgue is a target of a new lawsuit where families say they are allegedly changing the death classification of their deceased loved ones.

Isaiah White and Kaniesha Coleman’s families are saying that their homicide classification has been changed to suicide.

“We have been living a nightmare for the past 18 months. We want the truth,” said the mother of Isaiah’s White, Melanie White.

The family of Isiah White said it’s been rough ever since Isaiah was shot in the back of the head with a shotgun and killed, but they say things got worse when the classification of his death was allegedly changed from a homicide to a suicide.

“To lose that son that’s one thing, but it’s another thing to have 3 police officers arrive at the scene of the crime and say that it was a murder, and then without our knowledge, change his cause of death to a suicide and throw our story under the rug,” said Isaiah’s father, Darren Pollard.

Other families are said to have been going through the exact same thing, like the loved ones of Kaniesha Coleman and Kevin Simuel.

“Basically, I saw my own son’s murder and they never took the lead,” said Sherise Simual.

The lawyer in the suit, Dionne Webster-Cox says believes it’s all a part of a bigger picture.

“What’s going on in the Wayne County Medical’s Office? The question is there some kind of conspiracy and the only thing that were left to do is speculate,” said Dionne Webster-Cox.

Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Medical Examiner Office are currently not commenting on the lawsuit.

This is a new lawsuit, and WDIV Local 4 will up this story when more information is available.