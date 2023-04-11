Man runs into Dearborn Walmart, pretends to be worker after leading cops on 45-minute chase

Jaylen Enoch Ali is accused of leading police on a long chase throughout Wayne County on April 7, 2023.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man parked at a Walmart store in Dearborn, ran inside, and pretended to be an employee after leading police on a 45-minute chase that involved multiple troopers and a helicopter.

Police chase

The chase began at 9:35 p.m. Friday when a Michigan State Police helicopter noticed a black Dodge Charger driving recklessly on several freeways and surface streets, according to authorities.

A trooper on the ground saw the Charger but was unable to pull it over. A nearby sergeant tried to make a traffic stop, but the Charger sped away, officials said.

The MSP helicopter continued to follow the Charger for about 45 minutes as it drove all around Wayne County, state police said.

A sergeant finally got the Charger’s license plate when the driver was forced to slow down due to traffic congestion. Police said they realized the car had been reported stolen.

Man runs into Walmart

The helicopter followed the Charger until it stopped in the parking lot of a Walmart at Ford Road and Mercury Drive in Dearborn.

Officials said Jaylen Enoch Ali, 20, of Redford Township, got out of the Charger, ran inside the store, and tried to disguise himself as a Walmart employee.

He was identified by troopers in the back stockroom, and he fled through the store until being taken into custody near the front door, according to authorities.

The Charger was towed from the scene.

Here’s video from the police chase:

Patrol Activity:

4/7 at 9:35 PM

Location:

Walmart

Ford Rd & Mercury Dr, Dearborn

Synopsis:

While on patrol over the district, MSP Aviation (Trooper 2) observed a black in color Dodge Charger driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on the freeways and on surface streets. 1/ pic.twitter.com/RcY3vm5fVb — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) April 9, 2023

Charges

“This suspect pretty much checked all the boxes for what we have been seeing lately,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Reckless driving, failing to stop for police, and having a stolen car. But again, you can’t outrun a helicopter, so now he is in jail.”

Ali was arraigned Monday at 36th District Court on charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, possession of a stolen car, possession of a master key, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police.

He is being held on $5,000 bond.

The next court date is scheduled for April 18.