Construction to begin for I-696 project, I-96 Flex Route from US-24 to Beck Road -- what to know

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The I-696 “Restore the Reuther” Rebuilding Michigan project and the I-96 Flex Route project from US-24 to Beck Road will begin construction with repairs on the westbound side of both freeways.

Construction will begin Friday (April 14) at 8 p.m. and through 5 a.m. Monday, April 17, westbound I-696 will be closed from Telegraph Road to I-275 for pavement repair work.

I-696 ramp closures will be:

Southbound US-24 ramp to westbound I-696

Northbound M-10 ramp to westbound I-696

Franklin Road ramp to westbound I-696

Northbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696

Southbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696

Those ramp closures will go from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (April 15), and westbound I-96 will continue the westbound closure from I-275 to Beck Road.

These ramps will be closed starting at 4 a.m. and will be open when work is completed:

The southbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 15

The northbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

The southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

The northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Traffic detours will be westbound I-696 on southbound US-24 to westbound 8 Mile Road to northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Novi Road, then to westbound I-96.

Also, when the ramp from southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96 is closed, detoured traffic will head west on 12 Mile Road to southbound Beck Road and then to westbound I-96.

The construction is part of a $275 million project that includes the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and Telegraph Road.

Investment is expected to support 3,500 jobs.