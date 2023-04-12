Woman dies after being struck by car while crossing road in Redford Township

Lines painted on the center of a road.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing a road in Redford Township, police said.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Beech Daly and 7 Mile roads.

A 74-year-old Redford Township woman was walking across Beech Daly in the crosswalk north of 7 Mile Road when she was struck by a car, according to authorities.

She was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

The driver who struck the woman remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators. Police don’t believe alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to call the Redford Township Police Department Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2560.