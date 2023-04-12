69º

Woman dies after being struck by car while crossing road in Redford Township

74-year-old Redford Township woman was in crosswalk on Beech Daly Road

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Redford Township, Wayne County
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing a road in Redford Township, police said.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Beech Daly and 7 Mile roads.

A 74-year-old Redford Township woman was walking across Beech Daly in the crosswalk north of 7 Mile Road when she was struck by a car, according to authorities.

She was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

The driver who struck the woman remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators. Police don’t believe alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to call the Redford Township Police Department Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2560.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

