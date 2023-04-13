Oakland County investigators turn fatal Walled Lake hit-and-run case over to prosecutors

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigators have begun turning over the complicated and voluminous file to prosecutors that could help determine what criminal charges should be filed in the hit-and-run traffic death of a 13-year-old girl from Commerce Township.

The crash occurred Wednesday (March 22) at 7:45 p.m. when the driver drove through a red light while trying to elude officials, causing a four-vehicle crash on eastbound West Maple Road near Decker Road in Walled Lake.

Officials say the crash was due to a high-speed collision at the intersection.

Prosecutors will decide the charges that should be levied in the case as five other people were also injured in the crash, including the teens’ mother and sister, who were both seriously injured.

“This is such a complex case,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Initially, the suspects fled the scene, and it took a great deal of investigation to identify the suspects and determine who was driving the vehicle. There were multiple witness accounts and statements to gather, videos to find and review, the physical examination of multiple vehicles, and DNA evidence to gather and process. Much of the case has been presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, with more to follow.”