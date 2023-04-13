Woman walking on Telegraph Road struck, killed by semi truck

The scene of a fatal April 12, 2023, pedestrian crash on Telegraph Road in Ash Township.

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was walking in the right lane of Telegraph Road before sunrise was struck by a semi truck and killed, police said.

The crash happened at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, on Telegraph Road, north of Carleton Rockwood Road, in Ash Township.

Officials said a 55-year-old Detroit woman was walking south in the middle of the right lane on Telegraph Road.

A 40-year-old Ypsilanti man was driving a 2021 Kenworth tractor, gravel-train combination on Telegraph Road and tried to swerve out of the way of the woman. He struck her, pushing her onto the west shoulder of the road, according to authorities.

The semi truck stopped on the northbound shoulder.

Officials were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The driver of the semi truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash, police said.

Monroe County and Michigan State Police officials are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-240-7756, or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.