Cleaning service employee sentenced for beating coworker to death at GM Orion Assembly plant

Astrit Gjon Bushi is accused of killing a fellow cleaning service employee at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant.

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A cleaning service employee has been sentenced to life in prison for beating a coworker to death at a General Motors plant in Oakland County.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they were called at 1:37 a.m. Aug. 11, 2022, to the GM Orion Assembly plant on Giddings Road.

When they arrived, officials found Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, unconscious and bleeding, they said. Deputies performed CPR, but they could not revive him, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, of Albania, is accused of beating his fellow contracted cleaning service employee while they worked in a dock area of the plant.

Astrit Gjon Bushi (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Bushi was found standing in the dock area near Robertson’s body. He was taken into custody and charged with open murder.

Police said they found the item used in the attack.

On March 1, 2023, Bushi was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder by a jury. He was sentenced Thursday, April 13, to life in prison without parole.

Previous coverage