License plate reader helps MSP find driver who pointed rifle at Beamount Dearborn Hospital nurse

Michigan State Police used a license plate reader to help find the driver who was pointing a rifle at a Beaumont Dearborn Hospital nurse.

The nurse was traveling south on M-39 Freeway near McNichols Thursday (April 13) in the left lane when the driver pointed the rifle in front of her in a black older model Cadillac Escalade.

Officials say the driver of the Cadillac then moved to the center lane, and the nurse passed the suspect.

She then passed the Cadillac, where she observed the driver pointing the rifle out of the driver’s side window at her. She then sped away from the suspect, who later exited the freeway.

The nurse could not provide a registration plate for the suspect’s vehicle.

MSP searched the license plate reader system and located the Cadillac Escalade at an address in Detroit, which matched the description the victim described during the timeframe of the incident.

Two suspects from Detroit were arrested without incident.

Troopers said an AR Pistol and a handgun were recovered near the suspects in the vehicle.