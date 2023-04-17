7 people between ages of 14-20 arrested after police pull over stolen SUV in Detroit

FILE -- Michigan State Police vehicles. Seven people ranging in age from 14 years old to 20 years old were arrested after Michigan State Police pulled over a stolen vehicle in Detroit.

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, a Michigan State Police trooper was on westbound I-94 near Linwood Street when they ran the registration plate on a Hyundai SUV and found the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Police said the trooper followed the vehicle at a distance and did not activate the lights on his car until more troopers and officers from the Detroit Police Department arrived to assist.

The SUV was pulled over at 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near West Chicago in Detroit. After the SUV reached the shoulder of the freeway the vehicle was boxed in by police cars. Several people inside the vehicle fled on foot.

Troopers and Detroit police officers arrested everyone who fled the vehicle, according to officials. The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, remained in the stolen car and was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the vehicle had a punched ignition, meaning it had been damaged and something other than a key was used to start the vehicle.

Several of the people arrested are being held at the Wayne County Youth Home. One was arrested Sunday night by Detroit police wearing the same clothes. One adult is being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

Police said seven people were arrested: