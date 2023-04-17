Michigan man wins $150,000 lottery prize while sitting on beach during vacation

HOLLAND, Mich. – A Michigan man bought a lottery ticket at a gas station before vacation and realized he had won $150,000 while sitting on a beach.

Kim Busscher, 67, of Holland, bought a Powerball ticket at the Shell gas station on 68th Street in Fennville. He matched four white balls and the Powerball from the Feb. 25 drawing: 11-24-58-66-67 PB:26.

Thanks to the Power Play, his $50,000 prize was multiplied to $150,000.

“I purchased a multi-draw ticket before leaving for vacation so that I wouldn’t miss a drawing while I was gone,” Busscher said. “A few days later, I was sitting on the beach and decided to check my ticket. I saw someone won a $150,000 prize, and then started checking off my numbers.

“When I realized I was the big winner, I couldn’t believe it. I had my wife look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right, and then we called our family to tell them the good news.”

Busscher visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

He plans to donate money, share with family, and save the rest of his winnings.