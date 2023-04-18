Former Detroit police lieutenant sentenced to over 2 years for taking bribes from towing industry

A former Detroit police lieutenant has been sentenced to two and a half years for accepting bribes in a conspiracy with another Detroit police officer in connection with corruption in the towing industry in Detroit.

John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, at one point commanded the Detroit Police Department’s Integrity Unity, a division of the department’s Internal Affairs Division, and was responsible for investigating reports of law violations and professional misconduct by police officers and other city employees.

The Rochester Hills native conspired with fellow Detroit police officer Daniel S. Vickers to commit bribery by accepting money and other items of value in exchange for Kennedy using and promising to use his influence as a supervisor to persuade other officers to make tow referrals to a towing company in violation of the city’s ordinance and Detroit Police Department policy.

Under the city’s towing rotation, qualifying private towing companies are called by the police to tow cars that are seized by the police or reported stolen.

Kennedy and Vickers agreed to accept thousands of dollars in cars, car parts, car repairs, and new carpeting for Vickers’ home as bribe payments.

Both men also agreed to provide the towing company that Kenedy was investigating with confidential information about the integrity Unit’s Case status.

Kennedy accepted $14,950 in bribes during the conspiracy. Vickers received over $3,400 in bribe payments from the towing company.

Vickers has pleaded guilty to the bribery conspiracy and was sentenced in February to 27 months.

Both were charged as part of the government’s investigation of corruption within the government and DPD relating to the towing industry and other matters.

Six defendants have been charged in the probe, with five being convicted.

“Today’s sentence underscores our commitment to ensuring local police agencies embody the utmost commitment to excellence, integrity, and professionalism,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “Thankfully, today’s result is not emblematic of the character of our law enforcement partners. Nevertheless, this type of immoral conduct will and must be punished. We thank Chief of Police James White for his assistance in this investigation.”

“Police officers take an oath to protect and serve their community,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “Today, John Kennedy is being held accountable for violating that oath and using his official position to benefit himself personally,” “We appreciate the partnership and cooperation of Detroit Police Chief James White as the FBI’s Public Corruption Task Force continues to address public corruption in the City of Detroit.”

“This former officer’s actions are unacceptable for anyone who has the privilege to wear the Detroit Police badge,” said Detroit Police Chief James E. White. “We appreciate U.S. Attorney Ison’s work to bring accountability to those who fail in their sworn duty to serve and protect the public and will continue to collaborate with her office in any investigation of alleged wrongdoing by our officers. Delivering transparent, accountable policing excellence that Detroiters deserve is a top priority of my administration.”