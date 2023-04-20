Partridge Creek Mall reopened after Sephora Store bomb threat in Clinton Township

Partridge Creek Mall has been reopened after the Sephora Store received a bomb threat in Clinton Township.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Partridge Creek Mall has been reopened after the Sephora Store received a bomb threat in Clinton Township.

The threat occurred Wednesday (April 19) at 4:31 p.m.

The Clinton Township Police Department and the Clinton Township Fire Department were dispatched after a person called and informed store personnel claiming a bomb had been placed in their store.

Officials received assistance from the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital staff as they offered the services of their explosives detection K9 and handler.

After an extensive search by all parties involved, officials said no explosive devices or traces of explosives were found.