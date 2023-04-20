48º

Partridge Creek Mall reopened after Sephora Store bomb threat in Clinton Township

Officials said no explosive devices or traces of explosives were found

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich.Partridge Creek Mall has been reopened after the Sephora Store received a bomb threat in Clinton Township.

The threat occurred Wednesday (April 19) at 4:31 p.m.

The Clinton Township Police Department and the Clinton Township Fire Department were dispatched after a person called and informed store personnel claiming a bomb had been placed in their store.

Officials received assistance from the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital staff as they offered the services of their explosives detection K9 and handler.

After an extensive search by all parties involved, officials said no explosive devices or traces of explosives were found.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

