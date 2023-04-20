Police chief listens to safety concerns from Detroit community during Walk-A-Mile Wednesday

Walk A Mile Wednesday, a community policing effort led by police Chief James White, was back in Detroit. The first walk of the season took place in the 11th Precinct’s jurisdiction, around Conant and McNichols Road.

White said he started the weekly walks during his time as interim chief.

“Just let (the community) know they matter, we hear them, their issues and concerns are super important to us,” said White.

White welcomes the change in pace.

“It gives me a chance to get out of the office and get out of some of the more serious stuff and get out here and talk to and work with our community.”

Walk they did as residents like Anwar Hussein talked one-on-one with White about the issues that matter to him.

“One of the issues we have is, of course, them installing the speedbumps, but we still have some issues with people driving fast in this area,” said Hussein.

White said abandoned cars in the area were another concern brought to his attention.

Another focus of the walks was connecting with the youth.

“We’re always happy when we can have an impact on a kid’s life (and) have the children come with us,” White said. “(For them) Not to be afraid of the police, working with the police and knowing that we’re part of the community in which we serve.”

The walks are essential heading into the summer months when violent crime tends to spike.

“We want to make sure that our kids avoid weapons and finding guns and seeing guns and just making poor decisions and have a great, safe summer,” White said. “That’s what this is all about. Working together and making sure their safety is on the forefront of our minds.”