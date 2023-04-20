19-year-old Detroit man charged in Greektown non-fatal shooting

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 19-year-old Detroit man for his involvement in the non-fatal shooting of another 19-year-old man in Greektown.

The shooting occurred Saturday (April 15) at 11:31 p.m. when Aaron Leviticus McClinton, 19, shot the 19-year-old victim from Oak Park around Randolph and Congress streets.

Officials say McClinton produced and shot the handgun during a physical altercation, injuring the victim.

The victim was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital for treatment.

McClinton has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and four counts of felony firearm.

He was charged on Thursday (April 19) in the 36th District Court and given a $5,000 cash bond.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for April 21 at 9 a.m.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 1 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 8 at 8:45 a.m.

