Police arrest 3 after high-speed chase through Detroit with help from MSP chopper

A high-speed chase through Detroit’s east side ended safely thanks to Michigan State Police and night vision technology.

DETROIT – Three people accused of stealing a truck were taken into custody after a high-speed chase through Detroit’s east side.

The chase was recorded with night vision technology by a Michigan State Police helicopter. The accused truck thieves sped down streets and toward oncoming traffic during the chase.

The driver merged onto I-94, nearly side-swiping a semi truck. Moments later, the truck jumped a curb and rolled into a nearby home -- two people inside the truck took off running.

The third person in the truck drove off again, but crashed into a utility pole, and was quickly arrested.

Police searched for the two other people and one of them was found on the roof of a home. Officers told him to come down from the roof and he was arrested. The third suspect was located after police dogs were called in.

All three suspects are facing multiple felonies, including assault with attempt to murder and multiple gun charges.