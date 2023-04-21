Trenton Public Schools closed Friday after possible social media threat

TRENTON, Mich. – Trenton Public Schools were closed Friday after a possible threat was found on social media.

Police received a call around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, April 20, from a parent whose daughter had seen photos on social media that seemed to threaten Trenton Public Schools.

Investigators began looking into the social media post, and the superintendent decided to cancel classes on Friday as a precaution.

“The safety of our school students is and always will be a top priority for the Trenton Police Department, and we thank the public, and especially the teen who reported this incident, for speaking up,” Trenton police said in a release.

Police don’t believe there’s any credible or immediate threat. They continue to pursue leads in the case.