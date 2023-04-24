2 women who aren’t allowed in Michigan steal $1,600 worth of candles from Oakland County store

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women who have been banned from entering Michigan because of previous convictions went to a store in Oakland County and stole $1,600 worth of candles, police said.

The theft happened April 17 at the Bath and Body Works store at 2141 South Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township.

Kiara Bannister, 24, and Canedra Barabino, 24, are accused of driving to the store from Toledo, stealing items, and fleeing in a silver Nissan.

When officers pulled the Nissan over, they said they saw Bath and Body Works candles scattered throughout the car. More than $1,600 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered, police said.

Bannister and Barabino were taken into custody on suspicion of retail fraud.

Investigators said both women have a prior conviction out of 44th District Court in Royal Oak for felony organized retail fraud. A probation order out of Livingston County prohibited them from entering Michigan, according to authorities.

Bannister is charged with first-degree retail fraud, and Barabino is charged with third-degree retail fraud and organized retail crime.

They were both given a $5,000 bond, cash/surety. They were released and await trial.