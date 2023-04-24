DONATE: Local 4′s Jason Colthorp to swing for the fences in charity home run derby

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Softball Academy is set for this Thursday April 27 and Local 4′s Jason Colthorp is participating in this year’s Celebrity Home Run Derby.

The 14th annual fundraiser, sponsored by the University of Michigan women’s softball team, benefits the American Cancer Society and funds breast cancer treatments and research in Ann Arbor and throughout Southeast Michigan.

During this year’s event, volunteer team captains and their registered team members will participate in a fantasy camp of sorts on Alumni Field at Carol Hutchins Stadium in Ann Arbor. Participants will spend the evening interacting with Wolverines softball student athletes, who will teach them the tips and tricks on how to successfully throw, hit, pitch, catch, run the bases, and slide.

This year, for the third time in the event’s history, a home run derby will be held at the conclusion of the on-field portion of the event. Local 4′s Jason Colthorp will show off his best softball slugging skills against former Wolverines quarterback Devin Gardner and Michigan Football play-by-play voice Doug Karsch. The celebrity with the most money raised by 5 p.m. on April 27 will win home field advantage (choice of batting first or last).

You can learn more about the Michigan Softball Academy and register to participate in this year’s event by clicking here.