School bus carrying 29 students, 3 adults struck by box truck on I-75 ramp; no injuries reported

Driver of box truck fled scene

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: I-75, Detroit, Wayne County
A school bus carrying 29 students and three adults was struck by a box truck on the I-75 exit ramp to McNichols. The hit-and-run crash occurred Monday (April 24) when the New Paradigm Loving Academy school bus was side-swiped in Detroit.

The principal of the school responded to the scene and assisted Michigan State Police with the names of the children that were involved.

The box truck driver fled the scene, but officials say the damage was so minor the bus driver may not have known they were hit.

MSP blocked off the ramp for the investigation.

The box truck was described as white with no further information.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

