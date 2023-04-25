26-year-old man charged with assault after an altercation during Cub Scouts meeting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault after an altercation at a Cub Scouts meeting in Warren.

The assault occurred Tuesday (April 18) when Tyreshia Sledge and the victim argued over a parking spot at Roose Elementary School when arriving for a Cub Scouts meeting.

Sledge called her brother Tyrone Sledge who approached the victim and punched him twice in the head, causing the victim to be admitted to a Metro Detroit hospital.

Tyrone Sledge is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder (10-year felony).

His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety with bond conditions that he will have no contact with the victim and wear a GPS Tether.

“This is not the example we want to set for children of Macomb County,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “I support the mission of the Cub Scouts to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and law.”

The probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (May 2) at 8:45 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday (May 9) at Warren District Court.