Apartment tower on former Joe Louis Arena site to start accepting pre-leasing applications in August

DETROIT – Developers have released more information about a high-rise apartment tower being built on the former site of the Joe Louis Arena in Downtown Detroit.

The Residences at Water Square is a 25-story apartment building and will be Detroit’s first all-glass residential high-rise, according to the Sterling Group.

There will be 496 units and each will have 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. The units will include studios, 1-bedroom units, and 2-bedroom penthouses on the 25th floor.

There will also be an all-season pool with an outdoor sun deck, a rooftop terrace, and sky lounges.

Applications for pre-leasing will be accepted beginning August 2023 and there is an expected move-in date of February 2024.

More information can be found at watersquareresidences.com.

