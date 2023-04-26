Community members raise concerns after police shoot loose farm animal on Grosse Ile

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Community members in Wayne County raise questions about police shooting a loose farm animal on Grosse Ile.

Since Monday, people on and around Grosse Ile have been upset, knowing that police put an aminal down by a gunshot. The community stated that they never heard from the police about why they had to shoot the animal.

Tarrilyn Walls has lived on Grosse iIle all her life and knows everyone here shares the island with all sorts of wildlife.

But a farm animal hauled in Monday by a resident from the bay county area got loose – police eventually had to put the animal down by shooting it.

Since that shot was fired - Walls had questions.

“it is very upsetting. This is a game preserve,” said Walls.

Grosse Ile Police told Local 4 this was no cow or calf, it was a five to 600 lb bull.

6 police officers, 2 animal control officers, a vet, and a firefighter tried to corral the bull by putting two different portable fences around the bull. The bull went through those fences.

After several hours as children were nearby and cars were coming close to it on the road, it ran onto patios.

The call was made to euthanize the bull.

A neighbor said the bull was in his backyard, and first responders tried for hours to get the bull to safety.

Police say they called for help from every law enforcement agency in Wayne County, the DNR, and more, but no additional resources could be provided.

There is an investigation that is ongoing and being coordinated with the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

