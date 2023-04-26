Man tries to hide in Coney Island restaurant after Detroit police see him with gun in pocket

DETROIT – A man ran into a Coney Island restaurant and tried to hide in a booth after Detroit police saw him walking along the road with a gun in his pocket, officials said.

Brandon Isaiah Lloyd, 33, is named in a criminal complaint that was unsealed Friday, April 21. He is accused of felon in possession of a firearm.

Detroit police suspect gun in pocket

Detroit officers said they were patrolling on March 23 near East 7 Mile Road and Waltham Street when they saw Lloyd walking west on the south side of 7 Mile Road.

Police said they saw an L-shaped bulge in Lloyd’s right jacket pocket. They said the pocket appeared to be “very heavy.”

As the patrol car turned around, Lloyd ran north across 7 Mile Road and went into Robert’s Coney Island, according to authorities.

Gun found at Coney Island restaurant

When officers pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot, they said they saw Lloyd sitting at a table against the windows.

Police went into the Coney Island and saw that Lloyd’s pocket no longer appeared to be weighed down, they said.

Lloyd was told to stand with one officer away from the table while the other officer searched the area. The officer said he found a black handgun between the bench and the wall where Lloyd had been sitting.

The handgun was identified as a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson M&P 40 Shield. The Law Enforcement Information Network revealed that the gun had been stolen.

Lloyd told police he did not have a concealed pistol license. He was taken into custody.

Charge

Lloyd has a conviction in 2013 for attempting to deliver less than 50 grams of cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic.

He was convicted in 2016 of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, as well as a felony firearm violation.

Lloyd signed a Michigan Department of Corrections prisoner’s release notice on March 3, 2022, that included acknowledging he was a convicted felon and not allowed to use, carry, or possess guns or ammunition, according to court records.

The criminal complaint concludes there’s probable cause that Lloyd knowingly had a gun despite being prohibited from having one due to previous convictions.