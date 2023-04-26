Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after possible drive-by shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One is injured and another dead following a possible drive-by shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit Police were dispatched to the 15400 block of Mark Twain Street around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say a man in his late teens was found with a gunshot wound lying in the street. The other victim was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.

Both of these victims were transported to a local hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital. The other victim, in his 20s, has been listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating what they say was possibly a drive-by shooting.