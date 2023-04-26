Police seek 4 suspects linked to apartment fire that hospitalized 11 in Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about four suspects linked to an apartment fire that hospitalized 11 people on the city's west side.

The fire occurred Tuesday (April 7) at 3:48 a.m. in the 13500 block of La Salle Blvd, where unknown suspects set fire to the apartment building.

The four suspects pulled up near the apartment building. Three exited a light-colored SUV, with one standing by as a lookout as two other suspects ran up to the apartment and started the fire.

The three suspects re-entered the SUV and fled the scene with the driver.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.