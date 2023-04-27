2 arrested in Oak Park after cops find gun, grocery bag of heroin, acid in car that ran out of gas

A gun and drugs found April 23, 2023, inside a car that ran out of gas in Oak Park.

OAK PARK, Mich. – A driver and his passenger were arrested when police found a gun and a grocery bag of heroin and acid inside a car that had run out of gas in Oak Park.

A Michigan State Police trooper stopped Sunday, April 23, to help a car that had stopped on 10 Mile Road in Oak Park. The driver told officials that the car had run out of gas after he drove to the Novi Police Department to pick up his back passenger.

When troopers asked if there were any weapons in the car, the driver said he had a 9 mm handgun. He admitted he did not have a concealed pistol license, according to authorities.

The driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. He was also in possession of heroin and analogues, police said.

Troopers searched the car and found a black grocery bag containing heroin, LSD sugar cubes, and a scale in the back seat, they said. There were two credit cards bearing the back passenger’s name in the bag, as well, according to officials.

The back passenger was also taken into custody.

Both people were taken to the Oakland County Jail to await charges.