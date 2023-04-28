Medical examiner reveals cause of death for beloved neurosurgeon in Detroit

DETROIT – Many questions surround the death of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover at his home in the Historic Boston Edison District, and Thursday night, Local 4 received some answers.

Hoover, 53, was found shot multiple times in the head Sunday (April 23) after police were called to his home for a welfare check.

The cause of death was listed as a homicide and confirmed he was shot multiple times in the head.

The 53-year-old neurosurgeon was gifted. His skill and bedside manner had patients overwhelmed with sadness at the murder of what one person described as a beautiful mind coupled with a beautiful soul.

“If you know anything or if you have any idea, tell somebody because this man did nothing besides amazing things for people,” said former patient Megan Beeme.

Hoover loved being a surgeon, and he loved his neighborhood.

He moved into the Boston Edison District and meticulously cared for and restored his Albert Khan-designed home, initially constructed in 1915 for the founder of B. Siegel.

He was sharing his beautiful home with those around him and offering help to those caring for his historic home.

Since the discovery of his body on Sunday, the Detroit Police Department has been very quiet, which tells you they aren’t lacking information and have not appealed to the public for assistance.

We know there was no forced entry to his home. The medical examiners confirmed he was shot in the head multiple times, and police sources have made it clear the operating theory is he knew his attacker.

