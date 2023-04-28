Morning 4: 7-year-old hurt in Macomb County hit-and-run while crossing street -- and other news

The scene of a hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl in Chesterfield Township, Michigan on April 27, 2023.

7-year-old girl hit by car, critically hurt while crossing street in Macomb County

A 7-year-old girl was critically injured after being struck by a car Thursday night while trying to cross the street in Chesterfield Township.

4 guns found in microwave, dryer of Detroit man linked to shell casings at 5 different scenes

Four guns were discovered in the dining room microwave and basement dryer of a Detroit man who had been linked to shell casings found by police at five different scenes, officials said.

Medical examiner reveals cause of death for beloved neurosurgeon in Detroit

Many questions surround the death of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover at his home in the Historic Boston Edison District, and Thursday night, Local 4 received some answers.

Error, confusion plague review kicking millions off Medicaid

An unprecedented nationwide review of the 84 million Medicaid enrollees over the next year will require states to remove people whose incomes are now too high for the federal-state program offered to the poorest Americans.

Millions are expected to be left without insurance after getting a reprieve for the past three years during the coronavirus pandemic, when the federal government barred states from removing anyone who was deemed ineligible.

Advocacy groups have warned for months that confusion and errors will abound throughout the undertaking, wrongly leaving some of the country’s poorest people suddenly without health insurance and unable to pay for necessary medical care.

