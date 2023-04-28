Wet and windy end to the week for Metro Detroit

We will have many clouds out ahead of our next weather maker, bringing us a healthy shot of rain for Friday.

4Warn Weather – Milder start to this Friday morning as we wake up to temperatures in the 40s. Showers will move in from the south through the morning hours.

SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

Grab the umbrella and rain gear. Widespread rain hangs with us most of the day with pockets of some heavy downpours. Winds will be breezy at times. Rain chances stick with us through the weekend, but today will be the wettest. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.

SUNSET: 8:29 PM

This unsettled pattern will continue to bring rain chances into the forecast everyday through early next week. We get a drier period through the daylight hours on Saturday as we warm to seasonal highs in the 60s, but rain returns in the evening. Rounds of showers on tap for Sunday with highs back in the 50s. It will be a chilly start to next week with high temperatures below average by about ten degrees, topping out on either side of 50 paired with rain chances. We dry out toward the end of next week with temperatures rising back into the 60s.