Woman accuses ‘Hockey Doc’ of sexual assault during urology exam in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Zvi Levran, the so-called ‘Hockey doc’ facing more than a dozen charges of sexual assault, was back in court Friday facing a new accuser.

A 27-year-old woman accuses Levran of sexually assaulting her in a regular urology exam.

When the first cases against Levran appeared in the media involving youth hockey players, Farmington police asked for anyone who might have more information to contact them.

The accuser, who will remain nameless, saw the stories and called prosecutors who now charged Levran with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

And on Friday (April 28), they held the preliminary exam.

“I feel like just dirty and unclean, and there is something wrong with me,” said the woman.

The 27-year-old woman went to see Levran last August on a referral from one of her many doctors.

She claimed Levran asked her many sexually explicit questions and digitally abused her after catheterizing her for a urine sample with the nurse in the exam room.

“I see doctors almost all of the time, multiple times a week,” the woman said. I” am traumatized to go to the doctor now, and it’s already hard enough.”

The woman suffers from several chronic illnesses; She underwent a hysterectomy last summer and was dealing with the aftereffects.

She testified that she called her parents the minute she left the exam.

“It seemed very unprofessional, and I said it was very creepy, and I didn’t like the vibe, and it was just horrific at that point,” the woman said.

Defense counsel Jonathan Jones questioned her about how the exam might have been misconstrued.

Johnson: “You did not take the meds he gave you.”

Woman: “No, I did not.”

Johnson: “Why not?

Woaman: “Because I did not trust after what happened, I couldn’t take the medications at this point. The questions and everything that happened was so unprofessional.”

She noted that she later went to another urologist who gave her the same medication and did a digital exam.

She testified she took the medication that the doctor prescribed.

The preliminary exam ended for the day, but it’s expected to pick back up on May 8 with some expert testimony. The judge will then decide whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.