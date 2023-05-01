Founders taproom in Detroit abruptly closes after over 6 years in the city

DETROIT – Founders Brewing Co. Detroit abruptly closes its doors and announces its shutdown to Mug Club members on Monday evening.

On May 1, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Founders Brewing Mug Club members received an email from the company announcing the Detroit taproom’s closure.

“It is with sincere regret that we inform you that our Founders Detroit Taproom will be closing permanently today,” the company wrote in their email.

Founders attested the closure to a downturn in the craft beer industry and a struggle to retain pre-pandemic foot traffic.

“We felt that maintaining this additional operation was no longer a viable option,” Founders wrote.

This permanent closure comes just over three years after the taproom temporarily closed in 2019 due to a racial discrimination lawsuit.

Founders says all Mug Club memberships for 2023 will be refunded, however, refunded memberships may still be used at the company’s Grand Rapids location through the end of the year.

The company says further information for Mug Club members on refunds and obtaining physical mugs “will be sent soon.”

“We want to thank each one of you for your support of our Detroit facility over the past six years. We appreciate your friendship and look forward to brighter days ahead,” Founders said in their email.

An announcement to the public came shortly after the email to members.

The Detroit taproom originally opened in 2017 and the company was founded in 1997.

