Man in ski mask accidentally shoots himself while running from cops in Washtenaw County

20-year-old shoots self in abdomen, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Ypsilanti Township, Washtenaw County
The scene of a May 1, 2023, shooting in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man who was seen holding a gun and wearing a ski mask near a Washtenaw County school accidentally shot himself while running away from deputies.

The shooting happened Monday morning, May 1, near a school in the area of McGregor Avenue and Grove Street in Ypsilanti Township, according to authorities.

Deputies were called to the school to investigate a 20-year-old man wearing a ski mask and holding a gun.

When they arrived, deputies approached two people, who fled. The 20-year-old tried to pull out a gun, but accidentally shot himself in the abdomen, deputies said.

He was treated and taken to a nearby hospital. No specifics about his condition have been revealed.

Both people are in police custody.

You can see aerial video of the scene below:

Aerial video shows the scene where a man accidentally shot himself while running from cops in Ypsilanti Township.

