Michigan State Police investigate string of Detroit freeway shootings; utilize plate readers

DETROIT – Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a series of freeway shootings that have taken place over the past few days in Detroit.

As investigations into the shootings continue, authorities are employing new technology that can aid in putting an end to these incidents.

The first shooting occurred on Saturday near the I-75 intersection on the Davison freeway. On Sunday night, shots were fired on I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard on the west side. Then, early Monday morning, another shooting incident took place on I-375 around Downtown Detroit.

Monday morning’s shooting on I-375 has raised concerns as a fun night out turned deadly for the individuals involved.

The shooting took place following an incident at the Annex night club downtown, escalating into a car being sprayed with bullets on the freeway. A 27-year-old woman in the backseat of the car died, while a 30-year-old man sitting next to her remains in critical condition.

Lieutenant Mike Shaw of the MSP emphasized that these shootings appear to be targeted rather than random. He stated, “We know it’s not random, just by the way that the gunshots were into the car.”

MSP investigators are currently examining security camera footage in the area to gather further information. They are relying on license plate readers, new technology being utilized to track down vehicles used in freeway shootings.

“We don’t need a make or model from a witness anymore . . . we’re able to use that technology to actually put cars in those places,” Shaw said.

Arrests have already been made in connection with two of the freeway shootings.

The suspect involved in the Davison shooting on Saturday has been apprehended, while the truck driver believed to be under the influence and involved in the I-96 shooting has also been taken into custody.

MSP says they are hopeful that the use of plate readers will aid them in locating individuals responsible for the deadly shooting on I-375.

