Morning 4: Woman killed, man injured after ‘someone’ started shooting at them -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Woman killed, man injured after shooting on freeway in Detroit

A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after someone opened fire on them on I-75 in Detroit.

The victims told police that they had just left the Annex Nightclub in Detroit and “someone” started shooting at them at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, as their vehicle entered the I-75 freeway from Brush Street.

Learn more here.

Semi truck driver accused of opening fire on vehicle after crash

A 37-year-old semi truck driver from Georgia has been arrested after opening fire on another vehicle after a crash in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

Police received calls about a crash involving a possibly drunk semi truck driver and a weapon at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and I-96.

Learn more here.

Detroit police investigating break-in at home of murdered neurosurgeon

Police are investigating an overnight break-in at the Boston Edison home of a Detroit neurosurgeon who was murdered last weekend.

According to the Detroit Police Department, an unknown individual broke into the home of 53-year-old Dr. Devon Hoover sometime during the night of Saturday, April 29, extending into Sunday, April 30.

Learn more here.

Pamela Osborne: Meal prep -- my not so secret weapon to saving at the grocery store

A dozen eggs. Milk. Orange juice. Apple juice. Bacon. Graham crackers. Yogurt. Cheese. Coffee creamer. Fresh fruits & veggies.

My latest trip to the grocery may have been quick, but it sure wasn’t cheap. All of that totaled out to $108! $108 just for the perishables and a couple of extras for my family of five for the week.

Read her full blog here.